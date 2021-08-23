If you don't want something as bulky as a full smartwatch, which incidentally also lasts a lot longer on a charge, the Fitbit Luxe is your sweet spot. This model was just released in April, designed to deliver the core fitness tracking info of Fitbit's brand while also being sleeker and more stylish than conventional trackers like the Charge. It's $20 off on Amazon today, coming in at a cool $130.

The Luxe tracks heart rate, workouts, and sleeping, pretty much the bare minimum of the fitness tracker game, while grating access to the more robust tools in Fitbit's ecosystem. It also tracks SpO2 (blood oxygen percentage), a more intense metric that even some more expensive models like the Versa 3 can't handle. Its 50 meters of water resistance make it great for swimming, and it can handle basic notifications for text, email, calendar, and other apps from your phone. Finally, its 5-day battery life will outlast pretty much any of the more fully-featured watches on the market.

Oh yeah: it also works as a watch.

The design of the Luxe is also a lot more sleek than most of Fitbit's lineup, encouraging users to add on accessories like trendy bands and... okay, it's pretty much just bands. But some of them look pretty! All of the Luxe's various finish (black, silver, gold) and band combinations are on sale today, with the exception of the "Special Edition" version with the gold bracelet. Amazon and other retailers including the official Fitbit store are offering the discount.