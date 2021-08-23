This story was originally published and last updated .
Every month Samsung continues to impress with its commitment to timely security updates. Right now the August 2021 security patch is rolling out to a number of high-profile Galaxy phones in the US, less than a week behind international models.
So far the update is available for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra on all three major carriers, as well as the unlocked S20 and Note20 series and several A-series phones. It contains the usual bug fixes and security improvements. We'll keep this post updated as other phones receive the August patch.
Galaxy S9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUG2, available August 14th
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU4DUG6, released August 13th
Galaxy S21 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21: N991USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21+: N996USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: N998USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Galaxy S21+: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
Galaxy Note9
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUG2, released August 11th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20: N98xU1UES2DUG1, released August 5th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xU1UES2DUG1, released August 5th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSEDUG3, released August 5th
- Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A515USQS7CUG2, released August 17th
- Galaxy A71 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU4DUG3, released August 18th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A20: A205U1UEU9CUH3, released August 23rd
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526USQS3AUG5. released August 12th
- Galaxy A71 5G: A716USQU5DUG1, released August 22nd
Galaxy Z series
- Sprint
- Galaxy Fold: F900U1UES5EUG1, released August 18th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Fold: F900U1UES5EUG1, released August 18th
Galaxy tablets
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Tab S6: T867USQS5CUG1, released August 16th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S6: RP1A.200720.012.T867VVRS5CUG1, released August 17th
New devices
The August 2021 security patch is now available for the Galaxy S21 series on T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as the Galaxy A20, and the Galaxy A71 5G on T-Mobile.
