Google has been slowly updating its apps with Material You, with Gboard getting its makeover earlier this month. The redesign should only appear on devices running the Android 12 beta, but some elements have made their way onto Samsung devices in a strange turn of events.

Our tipster and I are using the Galaxy S21 Ultra on Android 11 and the Gboard beta 10.9.04.387080390, and found a little surprise in the theme menu.

Left: Old design, Right: New design

As you can see in the screenshots above, my Galaxy S21 now has the tinted top bar, rounded corners, and altered system auto icon. Those are the only Material You elements here, so don't get excited expecting to see the new keyboard itself.

So, why is this happening? It could be a simple bug, but it could also point to the imminent arrival of the One UI 4 beta. Samsung might be starting its Android 12 beta program by the end of this month, so perhaps Google has updated Gboard to enable Material You on Samsung phones in the beta, and doing so has resulted in it appearing on Android 11 devices too.

We won't know for sure until One UI 4 arrives, but we shouldn't be waiting much longer. You can download this version of Gboard from the Play Store or APK Mirror.

