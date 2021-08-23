Nothing's more frustrating than a spotty Wi-Fi connection, especially if you're trying to stream Netflix or play some games online. Mesh routers help make up for inconsistent connections throughout your house, but upgrading your internet can be a costly proposition. If you've had your eye on some new Wi-Fi gear for your home, today's the day to do it. Eero's latest mesh router set is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy today, and you can choose from two distinct configurations right now.

If you just need a single router for an apartment or a smaller home, you can scoop up a single Eero 6 for just $90 today — that's $39 off MSRP. That's perfect for getting the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 without having to shell out for an entire mesh network you won't need. You'll still get all of the usual benefits of Eero's excellent hardware, including its quick-and-painless setup process and more than 75 devices capable of connecting at once.

If you need to expand your connection to include dead spots throughout your house, you can also grab the Eero 6 with an included extender for just $140. That's $60 off the usual price, a total steal on one of the best ways to boost your internet reliability at home.

If you've been thinking about stepping up to any of Eero's excellent offerings, now's the perfect chance to do it. Grab either the single unit or the combo pack at your preferred store using the links below.