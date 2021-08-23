Chrome's Tab Groups feature is an excellent way to stay organized if, like me, you tend to let your tabs multiply faster than rabbits on a diet of Spanish fly. While Tab Groups can be renamed, collapsed, expanded, and even marked with a color for easy visibility, none of those changes stay with you into a new browser session. Until now, that is: a new flag option in the latest version of Chrome Canary lets users save tab groups.

Well, sort of. The feature is live in the Flags menu in Chrome Canary, spotted by Techdows. But it doesn't appear to be fully operational yet — as is the nature of pre-release software. While you can assign a group to be saved via the right-click menu, and bring back recently-closed tabs in that group from your recent history, the groups aren't "sticky" and don't remain in place after the browser is closed and then re-opened. There's no quick way to re-load all the tabs in a group, either.

Still, it's there, and that implies that Google is working on at least some of that functionality. To see it, open Canary (currently on version 95) and head to chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save. Set it to "enabled" and restart the browser. Hopefully we'll see more substantive additions to this feature in the near future.