Samsung's big pitch for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 appears to have landed a hit. The company has confirmed that it has logged the most global pre-orders for the new foldable phones ever, eclipsing sales of existing Galaxy Z models year-to-date. Unofficial numbers from South Korea may give us an idea of how big this stack actually is.

The Korea Herald reports that the two new models have accumulated 450,000 carrier reservations as of Sunday and could hit 600,000 as the pre-order period wraps up in the country today. It's estimated that another 200,000 SIM-free units have been claimed.

At one local carrier, 49% of Fold3 reservations and 57% of Flip3 reservations are said to come from customers aged 20-39 — a big chunk of the most crucial demography for consumption much less smartphone upgrades.

For comparison, South Korean pre-orders for the new Galaxy Z models are coming up 10 times stronger than for the Galaxy Z Fold2, twice of the Galaxy S21, and a 50% gain from the Note20.

The data is cited from local media interviews with unnamed industry sources.

As for the readership of Android Police — most traffic generally coming from the U.S. — last week's Weekend Poll indicates that the Fold3 seems to be the more popular choice by a margin of 12 to 7.