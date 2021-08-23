Supercell, the developer behind the casual hits Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Boom Beach, and Clash Royale, have just announced an all-new free-to-play village builder called Everdale. It's entering into open beta testing per today's announcement. Only select regions will be able to participate in the open beta's early access. Those who live in the Nordics, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia will participate in the latest testing phase of Supercell's newest game.

Above, you can watch a new YouTube video released by the Everdale team, staring the community manager. This video describes how the game started and how its development is going while offering a few tidbits of what players can expect from this upcoming village builder.

Supercell has also described what people can expect from Everdale within a new blog post on the dev's official site. More or less, Everdale sounds like it's a community-based village-building game where your village is only part of what makes up a valley of nine players. We also know that leveling up your villagers and guild functionality will be included, not that either of these mechanics come as a surprise.

What's interesting about today's announcement is that Supercell has described how it previously released Everdale as an alpha under the name Valleys & Villages, published by Osmium Interactive. This allowed Supercell to get feedback from a player base without them knowing they were testing a game for a big name like Supercell, avoiding the news cycle while essentially designing a game by committee, more than likely ensuring the game is addictive, hence the presence of in-app purchases in today's beta release that already range up to $49.99 per item.

So there it is. Supercell is working on yet another free-to-play village building game, this time emphasizing cooperation and friendship, which more than likely has everything to do with taking advantage of player FOMO through the game's in-app purchases. If you'd like to check out a loose outline of the gameplay for a closer look at what to expect, Supercell has released a second trailer that you can watch above, and if you happen to live in one of the newly-announced testing regions, well, you should be able to grab the open beta install from the Play Store widget placed below for your convenience.