Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's been a busy weekend for icon pack sales, and so today's list is packed. Luckily I still have a few solid game sales to share as well, including a few standouts. First up is 911 Operator, a unique simulation game where you'll fill the role of an emergency dispatcher. Next, I have Fliplomacy, a casual and well-reviewed puzzler that should appeal to all ages. Last but not least is Influence Puzzle, a minimal puzzle game that's currently completely free. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Tiko Freezer Manager $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crazy Calculator - Calculator Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Galaxy X - Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixly Limitless Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- RetrOxigen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- GoBlox: Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Timen Runner $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight - Cash Knight $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- High Smileson $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Influence Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chicken Tournament $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Flat | Original | Pure - Black Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Stark Dumbbell $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Swiftly switch - Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BBQ Master PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Password Manager Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prometheus News Feeds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VIP Notes - notepad with encryption text and files $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 112 Operator $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Counter Terrorist Agency $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Chuckie Egg $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flawless KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FusiOn for KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One4KWGT Reloaded - widgets for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 3 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 3 Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 3 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 3 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 3 White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Square KWGT $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Delux Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Delux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Delux - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Delux - Round Icon pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Grace UX - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- Horux White - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- TouchWiz - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
