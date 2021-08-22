This story was originally published and last updated .
The curtain’s been pulled back on Samsung’s latest gadgets, and outside of deciding which ones you’ll be picking up, you’ve probably considered how you’ll keep them safe. When it comes to foldable phone cases, few do it better than Spigen, and they just so happen to have a new lineup designed specifically for Samsung’s Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and collection of wearables.
For years, Spigen’s been leveraging its relationship with Samsung (via the company’s official accessory partnership program) to bring unique and protective cases to market. Foldables, in particular, have proven to be a difficult challenge for accessory makers, but Spigen’s extensive research and development have paved the way for full-coverage foldable protection that’s hard to find anywhere else. Continuing its progress from last year, Spigen’s back with a new diverse lineup of cases and accessories for Samsung’s latest devices.
Spigen Slim Armor Pro and Neo Hybrid S for Z Fold3
For the utmost protection, wrap your Z Fold3 in the Slim Armor Pro. Coined as Spigen’s “most innovative and protective option,” the company spent countless months testing, engineering, and forging what would become the world’s first foldable case with a fully protective hinge. In addition to its comprehensive design, the Slim Armor Pro was made to match the premium luxe of the Z Fold3, offering a fit, finish, and materials that enhance the user experience. Best of all, Spigen’s Slim Armor Pro for the Z Fold3 is available for purchase right now for $79.99.
Brand new this year, Spigen’s also bringing the Neo Hybrid S to the Z Fold3. This case features a unique dual-body design along with an integrated kickstand so that you can prop it up on a desk or table while consuming your favorite content. The Neo Hybrid S for the Z Fold3 can be yours for $59.99.
Spigen Tough Armor and Thin Fit for Z Flip3
Tough Armor for the Z Flip3 returns this year with some notable changes. Spigen collected user feedback regarding hinge safety on the previous model and used that to reengineer the case to include a wrap-around hinge. Today, Tough Armor is Spigen’s most protective case for the Z Flip3 with full-body protection included. You can pick up Spigen’s Tough Armor case for the Z Flip3 for $35.99.
If you want your Z Flip3 to have a bit of coverage without the bulk, Spigen’s Thin Fit case is for you. This option is the ultimate minimalist statement, offering slim and sleek protection that’ll save your phone from everyday wear and tear, plus it can even handle the occasional drop. The Spigen Thin Fit case for the Z Flip3 is available for $30.99 for the colored variant and $29.99 for the black version.
Meet Spigen’s new family of wearable cases and more
Phones weren’t the only fancy gadgets Samsung showed off at Unpacked. They also unveiled some new wearables, and Spigen’s got you covered.
This year, Spigen’s expanded its case and accessories collection to include more facets of Samsung’s product ecosystem. For example, the Rugged Armor series is here to protect your new Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch4.
You can also get your hands on Spigen’s 45W Arcstation Pro and ArcField wireless charging solutions, both of which are compatible with Samsung’s Super Fast Charging technology. These are especially useful now that Samsung no longer includes chargers in the box.
Check out Spigen’s complete lineup of Samsung cases and accessories
Whether you’re picking up a new Samsung phone, a set of earbuds, a smartwatch, or a little bit of everything, Spigen has cases and accessories for all of your devices. To learn more about their robust lineup, check out any of the links below, or just head on over to Spigen’s official Amazon store.
