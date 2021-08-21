Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a pleasant habit tracker that's great for those who enjoy a stable routine, a fresh emulator for the Nintendo DS, and a colorful beat-based music creation program. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Apps

Routines - The Habit Tracker to master your Life

Routines is a pleasant-looking habit tracker that offers a dark theme. It's the perfect app for the sort of person that requires every second of their life to be planned out, and it's also perfect for those that simply love a good routine. So if you'd like to take the bull by the horns by creating a list of healthy habits that are easily tracked, then perhaps Routines will help you accomplish this task. This is a free release, though there are ads within.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

melonDS

If you're looking for a new Nintendo DS emulator, you may want to check out melonDS. It's the new kid on the block, but it already offers many of the features you'd expect, such as a customizable touchscreen layout, save states, controller support, and you can even choose between a light and dark theme. Of course, like most emulators, you'll have to secure your own ROMs, but if you've emulated them in the past, you should know how to acquire them. Just keep in mind this is an early access release, so bugs are expected.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Beat Splice - Music Maker Pad

Beat Splice is a music production app that offers a UI similar to the old music painting app Acid Pro, but instead of painting each track, you'll splice in beats to assemble original tunes. The app is free to try with limited functionality, but you will have to drop some cash if you want to use all its features. While Beat Splice won't replace your physical production equipment, this is a fun app to mess around with while out and about if you have the cash to spare.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $7.99 - $49.99

Opera Football: Live Scores & Matches offers precisely that. This is an information app for those who follow soccer around the world, and it offers live scores, real-time match info, notifications, and an easy way to follow all of your favorite teams. While I'm not so sure why a browser company felt the need to release a Football news app, Opera Football is here all the same if you're looking for a new way to track your favorite soccer teams and players.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Galaxy Watch4 Plugin

The Galaxy Watch4 Plugin ties into Samsung's Galaxy Wearable Application, and so you'll have to install the aforementioned app to make use of this plugin. Basically, if you're looking to purchase a Galaxy Watch4, you'll need this plugin in order to use the Galaxy Wearable Application with your new smartwatch.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung Voice Recorder

What, you thought Galaxy Watch4 Plugin would be the only new app from Samsung for its Galaxy Watch line? Nope, I have three apps this week, and Samsung Voice Recorder is the second on today's list. As you can see, this is a Wear app to be used on a Wear device, and it would seem it only supports Samsung's watch so far. More or less, this is a voice recording app that will indeed function directly on your Galaxy Watch4, and since it's listed on the Play Store, Samsung can now update this app anytime it wants.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Music for Galaxy Watch

Music for Galaxy Watch is the third app from Samsung this week, and this is also a Wear app just like Samsung Voice Recorder, but instead of recording voices, you'll use this release to listen to music. Plus, since Music for Galaxy Watch is now listed on the Play Store, Samsung can easily update this release should people run into bugs once the Galaxy Watch4 is released.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MLB The Show 21 Companion App

MLB The Show 21 Companion App is exactly that, the companion app for MLB The Show 21, a baseball video game developed by San Diego Studio. Unlike most companion apps, this release serves as a portal to your Community Marketplace transactions, and that's about it. Why a baseball video game offers a live marketplace, I don't know, but I'll take a wild guess this is where similar sports games make all of their money. So if you require MLB The Show 21's storefront in your pocket at all times, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

