Google has no shortage of ways to manage your task list, with the standalone Tasks app chief among them. Although the service hasn't quite caught on with a general audience — if its meager install count is anything to go by — it's still actively improving with each update. The Android app is getting a new addition soon, one that should make even the strictest of task managers feel a little more in control of their to-do lists.
According to an APK teardown by XDA Developers, Google Tasks is about to add the ability to star specific entries, making it that much easier to see the most vital of your upcoming chores. Blue star icons are now next to each entry in your to-do list, and tapping it adds them to a new "Stared" tab pinned to the left of the application. Each entry also remains in their original dedicated lists, but the additional tab makes it faster to sort through what needs to be completed first.
Images via XDA Developers.
Entries can be starred and un-starred at any time, from creation to completion. It's a simple addition, and it's not unique to Tasks. Google added starred conversations to Messages a couple of months ago, making it easy to sort high-priority content to the top of its apps. Alongside the new tabbed interface recently added to the app, Tasks seems to be coming along well for anyone looking to organize their agenda on the go.
This feature has yet to become available publicly. For now, it's still hidden in the APK, so you'll need to wait for Google to activate stars in a future update. For now, make sure you're running the newest version of the app through the Play Store link below or by grabbing the latest APK from APK Mirr0r.
