Google Pay makes mobile payments easier than ever, but it isn't very helpful if your banking institution doesn't support the app. Thankfully, Google has continued to add new partners, both throughout the US and around the world. If you've been waiting for your bank to start supporting mobile payments, it might finally be your time.

With new banks spread out over 30 different countries, there's a good chance yours has made the cut. Here's the complete list of new banks now supporting Google Pay around the world:

Australia Bank of us First Mac MyLife MyFinance Southern Cross Credit Union Spriggy Summerland The Mutual Bank Westfield

Austria PayrNet

Belgium PayrNet

Bulgaria Easy Payment Services United Bulgarian Bank AD

Canada AptPay CF Shop! OPPA Credit Union

Croatia PayrNet

Czech Republic PayrNet

Denmark PayrNet Lån & Spar Bank A/S Estonia PayrNet

France Acti Labs Arego Life DL Group Juice Plus Kannaway Maxx 4 Melaleuca NewGen Direct Ocean Wallet PayrNet PayQuicker TS Life Well U Younique Zillis

Germany Oldenburgische Landesbank AG PayrNet

Greece PayrNet

Hungary PayrNet

Ireland PayrNet

Italy Banco BPM Findomestic Banca Spa PayrNet

Japan APLUS

Latvia PayrNet

Lithuania PayrNet

Netherlands PayrNet

Poland PayrNet

Portugal PayrNet

Romania PayrNet

Russia Bank «Ural FD» Bank «Yoshkar-Ola» CB LOCKO BANK (OOO) Commercial Bank "New Century Bank" LLC JSC "NOVIKOMBANK" LLC "Inbank" PJSC «AKTIV BANK»

Slovakia Home Credit Slovakia, a.s. OTP Banka Slovensko, a.s. PayrNet

Spain Banco Cooperativo Español SA Bnext Electronic Issuer E.D.E. S.L. Easy Payment Services PayrNet

Switzerland Swisscard Sweden PayrNet

UAE First Abu Dhabi Bank Al Hilal Bank P.J.S.C. Commercial Bank Of Dubai Finance House PJSC Noor Bank21

United Kingdom Acti Labs Arego Life DL Group Juice Plus Kannaway Maxx 4 Melaleuca NewDay Cards Ltd NewGen Direct Ocean Wallet PayQuicker Paysend plc Transact Payments Limited TS Life Well U Younique Zillis

Ukraine JSC "Raiffeisen Bank Aval" PJSC "Kredobank"19



That sure is a lot of banks — believe me, I had to count them. If yours wasn't included, don't worry. With the pace Google has been setting while adding new banks this summer, yours is probably just around the corner.