Google Pay makes mobile payments easier than ever, but it isn't very helpful if your banking institution doesn't support the app. Thankfully, Google has continued to add new partners, both throughout the US and around the world. If you've been waiting for your bank to start supporting mobile payments, it might finally be your time.
With new banks spread out over 30 different countries, there's a good chance yours has made the cut. Here's the complete list of new banks now supporting Google Pay around the world:
- Australia
- Bank of us
- First Mac
- MyLife MyFinance
- Southern Cross Credit Union
- Spriggy
- Summerland
- The Mutual Bank
- Westfield
- Austria
- PayrNet
- Belgium
- PayrNet
- Bulgaria
- Easy Payment Services
- United Bulgarian Bank AD
- Canada
- AptPay
- CF Shop!
- OPPA Credit Union
- Croatia
- PayrNet
- Czech Republic
- PayrNet
- Denmark
- PayrNet
- Lån & Spar Bank A/S
- Estonia
- PayrNet
- France
- Acti Labs
- Arego Life
- DL Group
- Juice Plus
- Kannaway
- Maxx 4
- Melaleuca
- NewGen Direct
- Ocean Wallet
- PayrNet
- PayQuicker
- TS Life
- Well U
- Younique
- Zillis
- Germany
- Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
- PayrNet
- Greece
- PayrNet
- Hungary
- PayrNet
- Ireland
- PayrNet
- Italy
- Banco BPM
- Findomestic Banca Spa
- PayrNet
- Japan
- APLUS
- Latvia
- PayrNet
- Lithuania
- PayrNet
- Netherlands
- PayrNet
- Poland
- PayrNet
- Portugal
- PayrNet
- Romania
- PayrNet
- Russia
- Bank «Ural FD»
- Bank «Yoshkar-Ola»
- CB LOCKO BANK (OOO)
- Commercial Bank "New Century Bank" LLC
- JSC "NOVIKOMBANK"
- LLC "Inbank"
- PJSC «AKTIV BANK»
- Slovakia
- Home Credit Slovakia, a.s.
- OTP Banka Slovensko, a.s.
- PayrNet
- Spain
- Banco Cooperativo Español SA
- Bnext Electronic Issuer E.D.E. S.L.
- Easy Payment Services
- PayrNet
- Switzerland
- Swisscard
- Sweden
- PayrNet
- UAE
- First Abu Dhabi Bank
- Al Hilal Bank P.J.S.C.
- Commercial Bank Of Dubai
- Finance House PJSC
- Noor Bank21
- United Kingdom
- Acti Labs
- Arego Life
- DL Group
- Juice Plus
- Kannaway
- Maxx 4
- Melaleuca
- NewDay Cards Ltd
- NewGen Direct
- Ocean Wallet
- PayQuicker
- Paysend plc
- Transact Payments Limited
- TS Life
- Well U
- Younique
- Zillis
- Ukraine
- JSC "Raiffeisen Bank Aval"
- PJSC "Kredobank"19
That sure is a lot of banks — believe me, I had to count them. If yours wasn't included, don't worry. With the pace Google has been setting while adding new banks this summer, yours is probably just around the corner.
Comments