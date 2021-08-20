Folding smartphone displays are very difficult to produce — take a look at this teardown to see how complex these devices are — so it's understandable that the technology adds a premium to the price of Samsung's latest Galaxy phones. With that in mind, it's genuinely remarkable that the Z Flip3 costs less than $1,000. You will not want to break your screen, though, as that will be much more costly to repair than on a regular old slab phone.

Samsung shared repair prices for its latest foldables with The Verge, and they are unsurprisingly very expensive. Replacing the inside screen on the Galaxy Z Fold3 will set you back a whopping $479, while the outer screen can be repaired for as little as $149. For the Z Flip3, it's $369 for the folding display and $99 for the teensy outer screen. And due to the complexity of the display tech, you'll need to use Samsung to carry out the fixes rather than find third party who can do it for less.

While those numbers are eye-watering, they're actually cheaper than the equivalent costs of repairing Samsung's last generation of foldable phones. Prices for those were $549 and $499 for the Z Fold2 and Z Flip, respectively.

You do get a one-year warranty with your Galaxy foldable, but that obviously doesn't cover accidental damage, so it's worth being very careful with you expensive new toy. If you do need to get it fixed, here's hoping it all goes smoothly — Ryan needed to have the display on his Z Fold2 repaired and it turned into a nightmare experience that nobody should have to endure.