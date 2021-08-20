A smart doorbell camera can make keeping an eye on your home much easier, whether receiving a package from UPS or weeding out "guests" trying to sell you their services. While big players like Google Nest and Ring have some of the most advanced doorbells on the market, their price tags are enough to make your wallet quiver in fear. Thankfully, Eufy's battery-powered video doorbell camera won't break the bank, and you can pick one up for a mere $80 on Amazon today — no subscription needed.

There's a lot to like about Eufy's video doorbell, especially at its price. Setup is pretty straightforward, and it hits the basics you'd expect from a doorbell camera: 1080p video, tall 4:3 field of view, instant alerts, and more. It works wirelessly, too — the manufacturer claims a long 4-month battery life from a single charge. And unlike some of its competitors, you'll be able to save your recordings locally without enrolling in an expensive subscription.

At $80, Eufy's doorbell is $40 under its $120 price tag. If you've been searching for a doorbell that's both affordable and a solid performer, we recommend pulling the trigger on this unit. You'd be wise to act fast as this deal is only available through the end of the day. Follow the link below to check it out.