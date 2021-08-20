Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's been a slow week, but things are ramping up for the weekend, which means I have some solid sales to share with everyone today, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for The Escapists 2, an enjoyable prison escape game. Next, I have a solid discount for This Is the Police 2, a gritty noir drama where your choices indeed matter. Last but not least is the sale for G30 - A Memory Maze, a unique and colorful minimal puzzler that's easily worth $1. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 39 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Seterra Geography $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Preston Sterling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Manguni Squad $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Balance Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Left vs Right Brain Exercise Game Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dark Flow TS2B UI for Klwp $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slender Skin UX for Kustom/Klwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G, 4G, Wifi) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scientific Calculator | Complex Number Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- StayLit Wear: Longer Backlight $2.79 -> $1.79; Sale ends in ?
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Lost Horizon $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lost Horizon 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Secret Files 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Secret Files: Sam Peters $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Secret Files: Tunguska $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Death Come True $16.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Worms 2: Armageddon $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Premium] RPG Asdivine Saga $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- [Premium] RPG Fernz Gate $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Symphony of Eternity $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- One4KLWP Pro - Paid Kustom Live Wallpapers $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- CRISPY - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- DILIGENT - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- CRISPY DARK - ICON PACK (SALE!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
