T-Mobile is in some hot water at the moment. Would discounted cloud storage distract you from the service's fourth major security breach in four years? No? Well, it's coming anyway, according to a recent leak.

Tmo.Report published a leaked support page indicating that the carrier is getting its own tier of Google One (Drive storage, phone backups, 4K photo uploads) to offer exclusively to its customers. It's 500GB of shared storage for $5 a month, with one month free as a sign-up promotion. Storage can be shared among up to five Google users.

Though Google doesn't offer a 500GB tier at the moment, the $5 pricing isn't especially mind-blowing — you can get 100GB for $2 a month and 2TB for $10 a month, so it fits right in with the progressive storage tiers. It wouldn't surprise me if Google made this option public after a short period of T-Mobile exclusivity.

According to the leak, the new add-on option will be available for standard T-Mobile customers starting September 1st.