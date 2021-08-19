The days of every Android phone featuring expandable storage are long gone, but that doesn't mean that SD cards have died out. Chromebooks, game consoles, cameras — even the latest Chromecast with Google TV benefits from some extra space. If you're looking for some new expandable storage, Amazon has a ton of options from Lexar on sale as its Deal of the Day.

Nearly every format is included as part of today's group. MicroSD cards, USB flash drives, even 2.5" SSDs — you can add some extra storage in any gadget in your grasp. Highlights include a 1TB MicroSD card, a 512GB portable SSD, and a 1TB M.2 SSD for under $100. And though it's still August, a three-pack of flash drives will make for great stocking stuffers in a few months. Check out the complete list of what's on sale below.

Several of those prices are new lows, so if you see something appealing, don't hesitate. These deals are only good through the end of the day, so click on any of the links above to pick out the one that's right for you.