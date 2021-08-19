Flagship smartphones are as expensive as ever these days, but they're still glass-and-metal slabs all but guaranteed to shatter into a million worthless pieces the second one slips out of your hand. Cases may cover up the design of your chosen device, but they help protect your investment, and that's all the more crucial when it comes to resale value down the road. OtterBox makes some of the most durable cases on the market, and its entire site is 20% off today only.

Although the company primarily makes shells for Apple and Samsung phones, there's something here for most devices, no matter the manufacturer. If you've been rocking a Galaxy S21 since launch earlier this year, or you're trying to keep your Pixel 5 pristine before upgrading in a couple of months to the Pixel 6, this is the perfect sale for you. OtterBox's cases tend to be on the bulkier side, but they offer excellent protection, along with options for those looking for a mix between defense and pocketability. Here are some of our recommendations:

There are a few exclusions from today's sale. The Viva Series is left out, as are the gaming and kids lineups, so if you're looking for a way to protect your Xbox controller from Hades-inspired rage-quits, you'll need to pay full price. Phones like Samsung's latest foldables and the Pixel 5a — all of which are still technically up for pre-order — are excluded as well. The discount is applied before tax and handling costs, but thankfully, free shipping in the US is included with this promotion.

If you've been looking for a new case, today's as good a day as any to grab one. Head over to OtterBox using the link below to pick yours out.