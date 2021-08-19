This story was originally published and last updated .
As your phone ages, the rate at which new features arrive tends to seriously slow down — and the gap between getting new ones increases, too. This couldn't be more true for the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro: A new update introduces a bunch of features that the OnePlus 9 series already managed to pick up a few weeks ago.
If you're big on Bitmoji, you'll now be able to display a customized character in your phone's always-on display mode. And if you've ever wanted to flaunt your AOD setup, you can now snap a screenshot of it to share. OnePlus is also doing a little passive-aggressive marketing by "helpfully" installing its Store app — you can always just go ahead and uninstall it, though.
The update introduces the August security patch, and there are a few improvements and optimizations to further enhance your experience: selfie-cam portraits have been worked on, some navigation issues have been fixed, and overall system stability has been enhanced.
If you've got one of these phones, keep an eye for an update notification. Considering it's going out gradually, you might not see it straight away. If you're impatient to get your hands on the release, you can give the unofficial Oxygen Updater tool a try to sideload it.
OnePlus 8T, too
Just a couple of days after this update came to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the 8T is now getting in on the act. OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 (NA & EU) and 11.0.9.9 (IN) arrive with the exact same changelog — you're getting new Bitmoji on the AOD with the ability to screenshot, and if you're in India, welcome to the OnePlus Store. More importantly, the August security patch is also on board.
