Camping and cabin seasons are going long and strong and if you have any reason to participate in them without leaving the grid, you'll definitely need a power plant to match your needs. Consider, then, Anker's 500W portable power station, on sale now for 25% off.

The PowerHouse II is capable of 500W of typical output and 770W of peak output with a capacity of 777Wh — that's about 5 days of power for a lamp or internet router and 3 hours of power for an 85" TV. It has all the ports: two AC, two DC, two USB-C, four USB-A, and a car socket. It's able to take in charge at up to 120W via dedicated DC or Anderson inputs (if you've got a solar panel with you) as well as the car and USB-C ports.

Amazon has had the PowerHouse II on sale for over half a year now and it's been stuck at its MSRP of $700, save for a blip of a sale back in January. But you can save $175 today and get this power station for $525 before taxes if you head over and clip the on-page coupon.