Google's Podcasts client is surprisingly good. It's a nice alternative to the more established options, especially if you're looking for something simple and straightforward. Podcasts is available either on the web via desktop browsers, or as a dedicated mobile app on Android and iOS, with your audio subscriptions and progress saved in both. But before now, the saved playlist of episodes available on the app wasn't visible on the web. Now it is. Neat.

The Queue link it now available on the sidebar, right below the Subscriptions link. You can add any single episode from any of your subscriptions to your Queue by clicking the button next to the play button. Once placed in the Queue the episodes will sync to the app on Android or iOS (under the "Activity" button). Weirdly, while episodes in the Queue can be rearranged on mobile with a tap-and-drag gesture, that option isn't available on the web. Maybe it'll be added sometime later.

The web version of Podcasts also added the "Explore shows" button to the sidebar, as noted by 9to5Google. This was already available in the app version (bottom nav bar with the magnifying glass icon), though that's only really useful if you're interested in finding shows that already have a billion listeners. Check it out on the web.