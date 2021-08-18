YouTube has announced upcoming changes to its search functionality that will help users find the right video content more efficiently. The idea is to make searching more visually appealing and give a better sense of what videos contain before you select them.
In the Android and iOS versions of the YouTube app, rather than just seeing a thumbnail for each result in a search, you'll be able to see a snippet of the video just as you would while scrolling through content on the home page or while browsing on desktop. There will also be a section below videos showing all of their chapters, if they have them. This will allow you to make more informed decisions on the usefulness of the content, or jump straight to a specific chapter if that's exactly what you need.
In another big change to the way YouTube does things, it will start to show results in other languages with automatically translated captions, titles, and descriptions. It's hoped that this will allow users to learn about a wider variety of topics than they otherwise might have if they were only able to view videos in their native language. Another feature that's already being tested in India and Indonesia sees YouTube surface web links and Google Search snippets in video searches. This might be expanded to include more countries in the near future.
YouTube doesn't say when we'll start to see these upgrades roll out, but it likely won't be very long — keep an eye out.
