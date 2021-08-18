WhatsApp might not be the most feature-rich messaging app on the block, but it's by far one of the most popular, with an install base in the billions. Recently, a disappearing messages feature was introduced, where you could set a specific chat to self-destruct every so often. Right now, if enabled, the app will delete messages after 7 days, and more recently, WhatsApp started working on an option for doing so every 24 hours. But if you think even 7 days is too little time, no problem: WhatsApp is now also working on adding a 90-day option.

The feature was uncovered by WABetaInfo in the 2.21.17.16 beta update, but it's not live just yet. Neither is the 24-hour option, for that matter — I tried downloading the latest beta to my device, and I'm only getting an option for 7-day disappearing messages.

When these in-development options finally do arrive, we'll likely see the 7-day one remain available alongside the other two, bringing the total up to three — for when you want your messages disappearing right away, not urgently, or ... eventually. Together with "view once" photos and videos, this means WhatsApp is getting better for sensitive chats, although it still has a long way to go compared to alternatives like Telegram on that front.

If you want to try it out on your device, you can't yet, as it's not available publicly — not even in the beta. Given how evidence for the 24-hour option started showing up months ago, and a new option has been added now, we're hoping that things must be much closer to getting finalized.