Samsung swung for the fences with its original Galaxy Chromebook, with premium materials, a svelte frame, and a stunning OLED screen. That ... um ... didn't work out. Turns out nobody wants Chromebook with a four-figure price and a one-figure battery life, even if the screen is amazing. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a bit more sedate and practical, including its much lower price tag. Today you can get it for an even lower price at Best Buy: $499, a cool $200 off.

To be precise, this is the Core i3 version of the laptop, a significant step up in performance from the $549 Celeron-packing base model. That punched-up 10th-gen Intel processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, should make Chrome OS shine no matter how many tabs you throw at it. Other specs include a convertible form factor with a full HD QLED touchscreen, a generous 128GB of storage space, and a 720p webcam. According to reviews, the battery life is significantly improved: up to 7 or 8 hours of normal work.

Best Buy is only discounting the flashy red version of the laptop: if you'd rather have the aluminum grey finish, you'll have to pay the original price. This deal is valid for today only (ending at approximately US Eastern time), so if you're ready to go, hit that buy button.