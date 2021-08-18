If you're a OnePlus user, you might be aware of two release channels. There's the stable one, where releases meant for the general public go, and the Open Betas, where you can have a taste of new releases earlier than usual and help spot bugs before one actually hits the stable branch. But in addition to those there's also a Closed Beta program — a more exclusive group that gets bleeding-edge releases before anyone else does. Sound good? Well, if you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, then OnePlus wants you to join.

When we say it's an exclusive group, we really mean it — just like on previous occasions, OnePlus is looking for a mere 200 users of the 9/9 Pro to join its Closed Beta program. Testers are usually the first people to try out new things — those things will have bugs, and they might be pretty bad ones, so that's why the company wants Closed Beta testers to try them out first. Problem code is sent back for developers to take another stab at it, and once they're sure your phone won't explode, it goes out to Open Beta testers at large.

Why so few people involved in this first stage? Well, not only do you need to be okay with releases that are likely going to be buggy and will probably require wiping things clean, but you also need to maintain absolute secrecy while doing your tests: members are required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Members also need to be active OnePlus community members and will be expected to remain in constant communication with the OnePlus team via Telegram. OnePlus will also have gifts for those who take part in the Closed Beta program and are helpful to the team.

Sound good? Then if you have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, you should head over to the official OnePlus forum post and apply. Be quick — remember, there are only 200 spots.