Ever since Microsoft bought SwiftKey, it has slowly been integrating the keyboard app with its other products. This is now continuing with Microsoft To Do, which is getting its own shortcut in the SwiftKey toolbar. I'm not very good at using reminder apps — mainly because I forget they're there — so having To Do integrated into my keyboard might change that, since this is naturally the most used app on my phone.

Left: To Do toolbar shortcut. Middle: Add task from clipboard. Right: Creating a task

Once you've updated to the latest SwiftKey beta (v7.8.6.4), the To Do shortcut should be enabled automatically. You can access it easily by opening the toolbar and tapping on the checkmark icon. Even more useful is the ability to automatically add a task from your clipboard, making it easy to save links you want to come back to later.

One annoyance is that you can't set the priority or due date/time for your task. All this allows you to do is name the task and choose which list it goes in — everything else has to be done in the To Do app. Other than that, this feels like a useful addition to SwiftKey, and I wouldn't mind Google copying this feature and adding Tasks to Gboard. If you want to try this out for yourself, grab the latest SwiftKey beta from the Play Store or over at APK Mirror.