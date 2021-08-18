Alongside a couple of folding phones and a shiny new watch, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds2 last week, its latest entry in an ever-growing lineup of wireless audio. If you're in the market for some new headphones, you don't have to wait until their official release date next week. Woot already has them featured as a daily deal, offering $25 off the usual price.

Our review of the Buds2 went up this morning, and it's safe to say Samsung has another hit on its hands. With excellent sound quality and a small, comfortable design, these earbuds are already nigh-unbeatable at $150. Throw in some premium features like wireless charging and ANC — abilities that usually bring along a price markup — and it's even harder to argue with what Samsung has brought to the table. With today's deal at Woot, you can save $25 on these buds before they're even available. This discount brings the price closer to Amazon's Echo Buds and Google's Pixel Buds A-series, all while retaining that must-have high-end feature set.

While Samsung's earbuds usually go on sale post-launch, it's tough to ignore a pre-release discount like this. Just like most of Woot's deals, this price is only available through the end of the day, so hit the link below to score a pair before they sell out.