Every month Samsung continues to impress with its commitment to timely security updates. Right now the August 2021 security patch is rolling out to a number of high-profile Galaxy phones in the US, less than a week behind international models.
So far the update is available for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra on Verizon, as well as the unlocked S20 and Note20 series. It contains the usual bug fixes and security improvements. We'll keep this post updated as other phones receive the August patch.
Galaxy S9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUG2, available August 14th
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU4DUG6, released August 13th
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Galaxy S21+: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
Galaxy Note9
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUG2, released August 11th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20: N98xU1UES2DUG1, released August 5th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xU1UES2DUG1, released August 5th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSEDUG3, released August 5th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526USQS3AUG5. released August 12th
Galaxy tablets
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Tab S6: T867USQS5CUG1, released August 16th
New devices
The August 2021 security patch is now available for the T-Mobile A52 5G and Tab S6
