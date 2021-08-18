The last we heard about the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE was back in June when The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studio Group announced the MOBA would land sometime in September but failed to provide an actual date. This left both companies open to execute another announcement, which was made today during the latest Pokémon Presents. As of this morning, we now know Pokémon UNITE will be released on Android and iOS on September 22nd, and better yet, pre-registration is finally open on the Play Store, clearly illustrating the ramp-up to next month's launch.
#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!
Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el
— Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021
The official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account has indeed confirmed that the mobile release will take place on September 22nd. Like many high-profile pre-registrations, those that register will throw their hat in the ring for some special rewards. Pre-registration isn't enough to net these treats, though, so you'll also have to log into the mobile game by October 31st to claim those rewards. Should five million players pre-register, they'll unlock the Festival Style: Pikachu Holowear.
While The Pokémon Company sure took its time to announce when we could expect the mobile version to actually land, now that we know it's arriving on September 22nd with some pre-registration rewards in tow, everyone can relax. Sure, this trickling of info is sometimes painful, especially when it feels coordinated to incite as much hype as possible, but the end result is still the same, a new free-to-play MOBA is coming to mobile that bears the highest-profile skin possible, so there's no doubt Pokémon UNITE will earn money by the fistful since it's already pretty well-received on the Nintendo Switch.
Comments