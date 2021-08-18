If you've been binging your favorite Netflix show on a recent phone from OnePlus or Oppo, you might have been missing a lot. The Android app has to certify that the devices it's running on (and the software they're using) are of sufficient quality to enable HD playback. That probably has more to do with anti-piracy measures than performance, but that doesn't matter a whole lot to customers who are stuck with lower-quality video.

More than a dozen Android phones have been added to the HD compatibility list on Netflix's support site, almost all of them from OnePlus and Oppo. (There's very little difference between those two companies anymore.) Some of them are surprisingly old to be getting this official support; it's possible that a few of them have had it for some time, and Netflix is only now getting around to adding the certification documentation.

The new phones that support HD playback are:

Nokia XR20

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord2

OPPO A53s 5G

OPPO A74

OPPO F19

OPPO Reno5 A

OPPO Reno6

OPPO Reno6 5G

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno6 Z 5G

In addition, the OnePlus 8, 8T, and 8 Pro are also compatible with HDR10 playback in the Netflix app. The newer 9-series phones were already compatible with it.