Look, watching a never-ending stream of television episodes probably isn't great for you. But streaming services basically live on that behavior, so they're not gonna judge you for it. In fact, they'd like you to binge a little more. To that end, Hulu is adding a couple of widgets to its Android app.

New widgets! In the Year of our Lord 2021! I wonder what got them thinking about those again?

All joking aside, the widgets are actually pretty nice. They come in two flavors: general watch recommendations, and the much more useful "keep watching," which launches shows you haven't finished yet (or the next episode in sequence) with a single tap. It's surprisingly functional, especially since I'm used to widgets from video services pushing their original content and not much else. The widgets even change layout based on how large you've made them. Neat!

The new widgets are available on app version 4.31.0 and later. If you haven't gotten the update from the Play Store yet, you can grab it on APK Mirror instead.