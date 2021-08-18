Google is updating the color picker in Sheets and Slides with a small quality of life change to help you work with your custom themes more easily.

In the new picker, theme colors have been moved to the top for easier access. At the same time, the theme placeholder now shows the name of the currently selected theme so you know exactly what you've got enabled currently.

If you want to use a branded theme, this will make it much easier to implement across your various files. Any changes you make from the picker will only apply to your current sheet or slide — your theme will remain unchanged unless you edit it using the little pencil icon. This is only a small change, in the grand scheme of things, but hopefully one that will make some people's lives that little bit easier.

According to Google, the changes will roll out over the next couple of weeks to all Google Workspace and G Suite Basic/Business customers, as well as all personal Google accounts.