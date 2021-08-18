With a metal frame and unbeatable battery performance, there's a lot to love about the Pixel 5a. It's even cheaper than last year's Pixel 4a 5G, dropping its cost down to just $449. If that price tag still feels just a bit too steep for a year-old processor, you're in luck. Google Fi has brought back its best deal from 2020 that lets subscribers grab a brand-new Pixel 5a for just $216.

You might remember this promotion from last year, which offered a Pixel 4a on a two-year subscription plan with or without protection for less than the upfront cost of the phone itself. Google is bringing it back for the Pixel 5a, making this as good a time as any to switch your carrier plan.

If you opt to grab the phone with device protection in place, you'll be paying just $15 per month for a total of $360 over two years. However, device protection — a $6/month surcharge — is optional, which lowers the cost of the Pixel 5a to just $9 per month if you waive Google's insurance plan. That's only $216 after two years, matching the Pixel 4a deal from Fi last year.

Google's subscription plan still has some restrictions in place. You'll need to make sure you've activated a plan through Fi within 30 days of buying the phone — though if you're a current subscriber, that won't affect you — and if you cancel your plan, you'll be on the hook to pay whatever balance is leftover. Google's insurance coverage also requires a deductible, though that's pretty standard for most phone protection agreements.

If you're interested, make sure you select the subscription option when picking out phones through Google Fi. There are two different listings for the Pixel 5a, but only the "subscription" version will give you this insanely low price. If you're interested, hit the link below to sign up.