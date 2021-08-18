While some employees have been trekking back into the office for months now, others are still working remotely (and some of us never had offices in the first place). Hybrid work schedules are also becoming a popular option, with workers splitting their time between home and work. To help meet the needs of those who are constantly shuffling in and out of the office, Google Calendar is getting a new way to tell your colleagues when and where you'll be working.

Starting on August 30, you can mark working locations and hours on the calendar to help keep employers aware of your active status. It's not just a simple toggle — Google has built it into its already-exiting scheduling system to help improve your daily routines. You can toggle between the primary office location, your home, unspecified, and "Somewhere else" to add a fresh locale to the mix.

Only an administrator will be able to set the location for your main office, but you can customize the rest of the settings on your own. Complete control for your standard schedule is found in the settings menu, but specific locations can be toggled right from the calendar itself.

Admins can start setting up the feature for their workplace beginning today, though it may take up to 15 days for these options to become available. Employees will gain access to schedules on August 30, but as with admin tools, there may be a delay as Google enables it for everyone. These tools are only available to certain Google Workspace and G Suite users, so make sure you check out the complete list of availability right here.