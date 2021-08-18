The Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung's latest shot at making a foldable smartphone and depending on who you ask, it's the best one to date. Not only is it equipped with the speedy Snapdragon 888 CPU, but you also get tangible improvements over its predecessor, like S Pen support and an under-screen front camera in the folding 7.6-inch display. We're really liking it so far. But of course, all of this comes at a cost: Galaxy foldables consistently come off as really hard to repair, and the Z Fold3 will be no exception, if this teardown is anything to go by.

We're once again looking at a teardown from YouTube channel PBKReviews, which gives the phone a repairability score of 2/10. That's about par for what websites like iFixit have given previous Samsung foldable phones.

It's a time-consuming phone to take apart, since not only did it require Samsung to arrange things differently due to it being a foldable handset, but it's also absolutely crammed with features — and thus, things inside that need to be removed during disassembly. Further complicating things is the fact that this is the first time Samsung is shipping its foldable phones with an IP rating: IPX8, to be precise. This means more glue, better sealing, and the need to cram things in even tighter, which add up to making an already complicated device that much trickier to open up.

The phone features two displays, a dual-cell battery design, and several cameras, including Samsung's first in-display camera (a 4MP sensor in the folding display), and an external front-facing camera in the external display. So if you were expecting something that's easier to repair than previous foldables, you're definitely out of luck.