It's been nearly a year since Google announced that call recording would be possible on Android, as long as you had a compatible device and lived in a country that legally allows it. The feature first went live on Nokia then Xiaomi phones, and later gained the ability to automatically record calls from unknown numbers. It's now making its way to the Pixels too.
Two tipsters mentioned that the call recording feature is now live for them on their Pixels (3 XL and 4a). One tipster is located India, but we're not sure about the second. Both of them are also using the beta version of the Google Phone app.
As far as we know, this is the first time the call recording ability has shown up on Pixels without any mods or hacks. But given how geo-restricted the feature is, plus its aleatory server-side component, we wouldn't be surprised to learn it's been rolling out for a while now. It also seems to be showing up on OnePlus phones, though we're not sure if that's new or not.
If you live in a country where call recording is legal and you have a Pixel, you can sign up for the beta or make sure you're running at least version 68.0.388241074 (APK Mirror). That should raise the odds of you seeing it on your phone.
Full list of available countries
Google has shared the complete list of locales where call recording is available on this support page. Take a look at the full list below. Unfortunately, it's not available in the US, Canada, the UK, or much of Europe due to local laws.
