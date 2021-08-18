Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It's a little slow after a busy weekend, but I still have some solid sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is the popular top-down strategy game Door Kickers, and despite its age, this is a game that offers tons of depth. Next, I have Despotism 3k, a challenging but rewarding management game. Last but not least is Door Kickers: Action Squad, a side-scrolling shooter spinoff of the original Door Kickers. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 12 temporarily free and 20 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Algorithms in C# $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark screen filter - Blue light - Night mode $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Metatag Analyzer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Survival Island: EVO 2 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- G'Luck! - 2D platformer game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Island Heist: 3D offline adventure game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trick Art Dungeon VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- C Pattern Programs $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jump Rope Training Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Unit 404 $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ALTER EGO COMPLEX $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Door Kickers: Action Squad $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One Line Coloring $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MinionSlayer: Growth Defense $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Flat Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vera Icon Pack - glyph icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gems Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments