If you're on the fence about Google's new Pixel 5a, the company has just rolled out a new feature on the Google Store that might make it a little easier to decide — or, at least, see if you're comfortable with the phone's size. The Google Store product listing now has an AR demo that lets you see what the phone looks like, and the scale is actually pretty dang close on an iPhone, though the demo seems to be broken right now for Android.

Left: AR. Right: Just... R?

The new AR demo appears just under the top of the Pixel 5a's product listing when viewed on mobile. We're pretty sure the feature is new because the Pixel 5's listing doesn't have that, and we don't remember seeing an AR demo for phones on the Google Store before.

Unfortunately, the demo is also a little buggy, and the Android version seems to be straight-up broken right now, redirecting back to the store's homepage. (According to AP's Max Weinbach, that's because the file the intent links to isn't where it should be.) Still, if you access it on an iPhone, it works pretty well, almost precisely to scale in my testing.

It's a simple demo, letting you see what the Pixel 5a looks like in your home or hand, or you can just rotate the model in an empty environment for a closer look. The Android version will likely be a little different when it works. Max was able to force it into partially working, but something's clearly broken on Google's end with all the devices that we've tested.

Don't expect it to be super precise, and your mileage may vary, but if you're concerned about the Pixel 5a's size and want to see what it would look like in your hand, this new AR demo came pretty close to reality for me.