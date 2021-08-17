Samsung has had an ad problem for a while now, much to the dismay of users. When you're spending up to $1800 on a flagship device, seeing ads anywhere in stock apps or your notification shade is unacceptable. Thankfully, this could soon change.

The quantity and type of ads you see vary depending on which country you're in. If you're like me and live in a GDPR country, then you can switch off "Receive marketing information" in your privacy settings, so the only ads you'll see are the ones in apps like Samsung Health or Weather. If you're in the US, you're stuck with seeing them everywhere.

Ads in Samsung's Weather app.

Thankfully this situation could be about to change, as SamMobile reports that the head of Samsung's Mobile Communications division has stated in an employee-only meeting that the ads will be going away.

When an employee asked why Samsung devices contain ads, TM Roh said they would be removed in future builds of the offending apps and One UI itself. A Samsung representative also said, "The bitterness of employees is absolutely necessary for the growth and development of the company," implying that those who work at Samsung aren't happy with the current ad situation either.

We don't know when Samsung will start updating its apps to remove these ads, nor do we know which future version of One UI will be released without them. But there's a light at the end of the tunnel, at least. Hang in there.