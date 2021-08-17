The Pixel Buds A-Series are pretty freakin' sweet as TWE headphones go, hitting a great balance of price and features. Taylor Kerns said that at $100, they make the original and much pricier model "irrelevant," even with the loss of wireless charging. The availability for the low-price buds has been updated on Google's official support page, coming to nine new countries next week.

Here's the breakdown of where you can buy them, when, which color, and for how much, as noted by 9to5Google.

The Pixel Buds A-Series will be available from each country's respective Google Store online, and the usual retail suspects (at least those that carry Google hardware directly). Get a pre-order in online if you want to make sure, Google's inventory isn't always the most reliable.