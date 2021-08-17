Google's brand new Pixel 5a has many appreciable features, like a big battery, IP rating, and a low price tag. But one thing it doesn't come with is unlimited Google Photos backups. True to the company's word, the Pixel 5a is the first Google phone that won't ship with free Google Photo backups in any capacity.

In case you're unfamiliar, Google Photos offers backups in two quality settings: Original quality and a slightly compressed storage saver quality (previously called "high quality"). For many years, one perk of Pixel ownership was unlimited original quality backups that did not count against your Google account's storage quota. This perk slowly diminished across generations, with the Pixel 2 and 3 only having unlimited original-quality storage for images taken for three years after launch, while the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, and later did away with free original quality backups entirely, leaving the compressed option.

The Pixel 5a (right) does not have the disclaimer for free storage saver backups the 4a 5G and other Pixels have (left)

Late last year, Google announced that the free unlimited compressed photo backups in Google Photos were going away for most phones, and Google later confirmed that would apply to future Pixel models as well. However, existing devices would be grandfathered in according to the specifics of their prior guarantee. On June 1st, the rule kicked in for non-Pixel devices, forcing customers to start burning through their precious Google Drive storage or cough up the dough for a Google One storage subscription.

The company rolled out a new tool to make it easier to track what's taking up space in Photos, and certain Photos features also became paid subscription perks. But those of you hoping that Google might have changed its mind in the last year are out of luck.

Google has confirmed to us that the Pixel 5a with 5G will not receive unlimited storage saver/high-quality Google Photos backups. That makes it the first Pixel not to have the perk, though unlimited compressed backups from older Pixels will continue to be exempt, as previously promised, offering a unique loophole for those willing to buy an original 2016 Pixel. The Pixel 2 lost unlimited original quality photo backups on January 16th, 2021, and the Pixel 3 loses its on January 31st, 2022. Later pixels