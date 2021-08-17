After a surprisingly low-leak lead-up, Google's Pixel 5a with 5G is now official. On paper, the phone is a successor to last year's Pixel 4a 5G with most of the same specs — Snapdragon 765G, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, the usual Pixel primary and wide-angle camera — with an added IP rating and a 20% bigger battery. Available today for pre-order at $450 in a "Mostly Black" (but actually dark green) colorway, the Pixel 5a arrives on August 26th.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Display 6.34" 2400 x 1080 60 Hz OLED, up to 700nits Battery 4680 mAh, 18W USB PD charging Rear cameras 12.2MP f/1.7 wide-angle (77° FoV)

16MP F/2.2 ultra-wide (177° FoV) Front camera 8MP f/2 fixed-focus (83° FoV) Software Android 11 Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC Measurements 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm, 183g Headphone jack Yes IP Rating IP 67 Misc. Rear-mounted capacitive FP sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, eSIM support, Titan M security module Colors "Mostly Black" (it's dark green, tho) Price $449

If you remember last year's Pixel 4a 5G, which was one of our favorite phones, then you've basically seen the new Pixel 5a. Like last year, it has a Snapdragon 765G (the same chipset behind the Pixel 5), plus a big but dated 60Hz OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, all powered by Android 11 — soon to be Android 12. But this isn't just 2020's mid-range phone regurgitated in a dark green color for 2021, Google has improved last year's phone with the addition of an IP67 rating, bio-resin-coated metal body, a 20% larger battery, and a bigger display/footprint, all at a $50 price cut.

The new Pixel 5a comes in a "Mostly Black" colorway that is actually a very dark green, which is nearly black in poor lighting. It's accented by a new "olive-colored" wavy power button and has a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. Up top, Google's managed to keep the headphone jack even with the new IP67 rating and bigger battery. And of course, it has 5G — it's right there in the name. But this time, that's just the sub-6 variety. There's no mmWave variant like with the Verizon version of the 4a 5G or the Pixel 5, and you aren't paying extra for something you cant use outside a handful of street corners in super-big cities.

The upcoming Pixel 6 is set to revamp Google's camera system, but the Pixel 5a keeps things as they were: You get the same now quite-old (but still good) 12.2 f/1.7 primary shooter, paired with the somewhat new 16MP ultra-wide that debuted last year. It has all the usual Pixel camera features, including astrophotography, Night Sight, and the new-ish Portrait Light, among others.

Software-wise, it ships with Android 11, but Google promises the usual slightly-behind-Samsung three years of updates, and it will almost assuredly get the brand-new Android 12 on day one in the next few weeks to months.

New cases, available in Black Moss, Maybe Moon, Likely Lime and Partially Pink.

Pre-orders for the new Pixel 5a open today at $450, set to arrive in your hand on August 26th. If you're wondering whether or not it's worth your money, we can tell you.