As your phone ages, the rate at which new features arrive tends to seriously slow down — and the gap between getting new ones increases, too. This couldn't be more true for the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro: A new update introduces a bunch of features that the OnePlus 9 series already managed to pick up a few weeks ago.
If you're big on Bitmoji, you'll now be able to display a customized character in your phone's always-on display mode. And if you've ever wanted to flaunt your AOD setup, you can now snap a screenshot of it to share. OnePlus is also doing a little passive-aggressive marketing by "helpfully" installing its Store app — you can always just go ahead and uninstall it, though.
The update introduces the August security patch, and there are a few improvements and optimizations to further enhance your experience: selfie-cam portraits have been worked on, some navigation issues have been fixed, and overall system stability has been enhanced.
If you've got one of these phones, keep an eye for an update notification. Considering it's going out gradually, you might not see it straight away. If you're impatient to get your hands on the release, you can give the unofficial Oxygen Updater tool a try to sideload it.
