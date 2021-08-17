Before the launch of last year's Chromecast with Google TV, the Nvidia Shield TV was far and away the best Android-based streaming box you could buy — and arguably, it still is. Nvidia has built a strong, passionate fan base with this gadget, which is probably why it doesn't go on sale all that often. Right now, you can grab the Shield TV at a rare discount from Amazon, Best Buy, or B&H.

Although $130 may not sound like a significant discount over the usual MSRP, it's actually within $5 of the all-time low on Amazon. Seriously, this thing never goes on sale, which makes it a perfect time to scoop one up if you're interested. Despite costing more than twice the price of Google's latest Chromecast, it features excellent 4K AI upscaling and a better processor. Nvidia's services like GameStream and GeForce Now make it a bona fide gaming hit once paired with a controller. And with a built-in microSD card slot for storage expansion, you can load it up with as many apps and games as you want.

If you're stuck choosing between this and a Chromecast, just know Google has already brought its latest TV-friendly interface over to this device, making it a no-brainer. This deal on the Shield TV is available through both Amazon and Best Buy, but it probably won't last long.