Sony makes some of the best headphones you can buy right now. Whether you're looking for over-ear cans for blocking out the world around you or the best ANC-equipped earbuds money can buy today, there's something for you in its lineup. If you're focused on improving your performance at the gym — or you don't want to drop nearly $300 on the WF-1000XM4s — Sony's sporty WF-SP800n earbuds are at a new low at Amazon today.

Originally priced at $200 when they launched last summer, the SP800Ns (boy, these names suck) can be yours for just $78. With decent ANC and excellent customizable sound, these are fantastic earbuds in or out of the gym. The most significant advantage, of course, is their battery life. At nine hours on a single charge with ANC activated, these are unbeatable if you're looking for all-day performance without the need for a top-up. With a bulky shape that can get uncomfortable depending on your ears, they aren't perfect. But if size means nothing to you, the SP800Ns are well worth a look.

Currently, only the orange set is available, though the blue variant has flickered in and out of stock today. At this price, though, it's tough to complain about color choices. Click the links below to grab yours.