If you missed out on winning a brand new Galaxy A42 5G with free Ting Mobile service earlier this month, you’re in luck. This week, we’re giving away another A42 5G with two months of Ting Mobile Unlimited to one lucky Android Police reader. Jump down for complete details.

By now, you’re probably familiar with the Galaxy A42 5G and Ting Mobile’s Unlimited service, but if you’re not, here’s a quick refresher.

The Galaxy A42 5G is a mid-range device with a great OLED display, impressive 2-day battery life, and a worthy Snapdragon 750G chip with 5G support. For a more in-depth look at this phone, be sure to check out our full review here.

As for Ting Mobile’s service, their Unlimited plan includes 22 GB of LTE + 5G data (where available), 12 GB of included hotspot support, and unlimited talk and text for just $45 a month.

While the winner of this contest will receive two months of Ting Mobile Unlimited for free, the company offers a variety of affordable plans that can save users tons of money on their monthly phone bills.

For instance, a Ting Mobile Flex plan starts at just $10 a month for unlimited talk and text, plus $5 for every gigabyte of data you use. If you need a bit more data, a Set 12 plan offers 12 GB for a flat rate of $35 a month. Whatever your budget and data needs may be, Ting Mobile has an option for you.

To see if your current phone is compatible with Ting Mobile’s service, enter your IMEI into the official device checker here.

The contest will run from Monday, August 16, 2021 through Friday, August 20, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Galaxy A42 5G plus two free months of Ting Mobile Unlimited service. This contest is only open to participants in the United States.

To enter, just head on over to Ting Mobile’s website and fill out the information on the landing page. Good luck!