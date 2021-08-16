This story was originally published and last updated

Every month Samsung continues to impress with its commitment to timely security updates. Right now the August 2021 security patch is rolling out to a number of high-profile Galaxy phones in the US, less than a week behind international models.

So far the update is available for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra on Verizon, as well as the unlocked S20 and Note20 series. It contains the usual bug fixes and security improvements. We'll keep this post updated as other phones receive the August patch.

Galaxy S9 series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
    • Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
  • T-Mobile
    • Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUG2, available August 14th

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy S21 series

  • Unlocked
  •  Verizon
    • Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
    • Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
    • Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUGE, released August 4th

Galaxy Note9

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUG2, released August 11th

Galaxy Note20 series

Galaxy A series

  • Verizon
    • Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSEDUG3, released August 5th

New devices

