We first learned about the existence of Mega Max X DiVe, thanks to a beta test back in 2019. Little was known about the game at the time, but this shooter was eventually released in Asia in 2020, revealing everything we needed to know about this free-to-play gacha game. Well, it would seem Mega Max X DiVe has been successful enough to warrant an English translation for the West, and so Mega Max X DiVe has been available in pre-registration since last month. Despite the fact the developer never bothered to offer a release date for the West, it would appear today is the day, though you'll have to wait until 10 AM EDT for the servers to go live.

Above, you can watch the latest trailer for Mega Max X DiVe, and even though it's only 30-seconds long, you can see some of the game in action. As you can see, Mega Max X DiVe at least looks the part, offering pleasant 3D-sidescrolling graphics. The thing is, this is still a free-to-play gacha game, and so you'll collect tiers of weapons to advance, which is where the expected grind should kick in. Co-op play is a focus, and there's also a versus mode for all of you PvP players out there.

As expected, Mega Max X DiVe is free-to-play, and so it contains in-app purchases that, of course, range all the way up to $99.99 per item. While I've yet to personally test the game (you know, since it isn't actually live yet), some users on the official Discord allude to functional controller support over USB-C and bluetooth, which sounds promising.

If you'd like to check out Mega Max X DiVe once the server goes live at 10 AM EDT, you can grab the install from the Play Store widget below. Just keep in mind that this is a free-to-play release, and so balance, monetization, and gameplay probably won't stack up to the originals in the series, though if controller support is functional and the co-op gameplay is actually fun, then there may still be a few reasons to give this game a go.