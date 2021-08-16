Matter has been in the works for a long time, well before it even received its current name. Originally titled "Project CHIP," the Connectivity Standards Alliance announced its newly-rebranded protocol would go live later this year back in May, finally uniting gadgets from the likes of Google, Amazon, and Apple all under one interconnected roof. In an unfortunate (and unsurprising) turn of events, we're going to have to keep waiting a little bit longer for the smart home utopia of our dreams.

While the first run of Matter-compliant devices was initially planned for certification by the end of 2021, the CSA's latest blog post pushes plans back into next year (via 9to5Google). According to the organization, "several test events and forecasting" required an updated schedule to get the SDK to developers and manufacturers before launch. In other words, Matter's now a "first half of 2022" project:

Our refined plans include ongoing SDK and certification program development in 2H 2021, targeting a “pre-ballot” version of the technical spec available to members at year's end. In the first half of 2022, we expect to see the SDK released, the first devices through certification, and our formal certification program opening.

There are plenty of reasons that could cause the CSA's interoperability standard to slip yet again. It's possible that early testing showed the SDK simply wasn't ready for primetime — after all, getting the products of 200 companies to work together is undoubtedly a daunting task. The most recent test event featured more than 60 devices from 40 different companies, demonstrating some genuine interest on behalf of the smart home industry at large.

Still, it's hard not to be disappointed about Matter's delay. Google's laid out its planned support for the protocol during I/O, and it sounded especially promising. We'll have to wait until sometime next year to actually see it in action.