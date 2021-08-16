It's easy to pick up affordable soundbars and Bluetooth speakers these days, but you'll usually need to stick to budget brands to do so. If you're on the hunt for deals on premium audio products, today's your lucky day. A huge selection of JBL speakers and soundbars is marked down over at Woot for one of its daily deals.

If you've been looking for some kind of new audio gear to assist in your late summer cookouts, chances are it's part of in today's deal. From the fancy glow of the waterproof Pulse 4 to the Charge 4 and its internal battery, all sorts of fancy gadgets are included in today's Woot sale. Meanwhile, movie lovers can also get in on the fun, with deals on several of JBL's excellent soundbars. If you're looking for the best of the best, the JBL Bar 9.1 with Dolby Atmos is a fantastic way to boost your home theater setup.

Some of these products come "factory reconditioned," so keep that in mind as you shop. With that in mind, here's what's available in this sale:

These are some solid prices on JBL's usually pricy gear, so if you're interested, don't wait. This deal is only good through the end of the day, so click on the links above to check out all of the included speakers.